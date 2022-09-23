Western Fremont Historical Society will host a “Witchers, Nesters, Miners & More” program and tour Saturday starting at the Cotopaxi School, 345 Fremont County Road 12.
Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with the program and tour beginning at 10 a.m.
The scenic auto tour of historic sites north of Cotopaxi includes the Witcher ranch headquarters, Copperfield mine site, Yellow Pine School site, Nesterville School site and numerous other points of interest along CR 12, a press release stated.
Cost is $10 for Western Fremont Historical Society members and those younger than 17 and $15 for nonmembers.
Participants should take their own water, snacks and sack lunch and wear sturdy shoes for walking on rough terrain. Any dogs must be on leash. Carpooling is encouraged.
For more information contact Shari Mohr at 719-942-3355 or visit westfremonthistory.com.
Western Fremont Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preservation and sharing of local history and artifacts.
