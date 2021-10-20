Chaffee County Community Foundation announced today that Kyle Clark on Channel 9 News Denver’s next program would include joint housing project Jane’s Place at 6 p.m. today.
The show will be used to raise money for the program as Clark and Channel 9 will match the first 50 donations of $5.
Jane’s Place is a joint effort between the foundation and the Chaffee Housing Authority.
The link to the program and for donations to Jane’s Place is: https://www.9news.com/next.
