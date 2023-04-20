The Salida High School Girls’ Soccer team trumped rivals Buena Vista Lady Demons on the road 2-1 and came away with a lot of pride, coach Heidi Slaymaker said.
“Being able to overcome being on the road for a rivalry game means a lot,” she said.
Goals were made by Juniors Eva Capozza and Hayden Bevington.
