Elevated Retreats Co. was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Salida business is focused on organizing and hosting retreats centered on running, improving movement and staying out of pain.
A mindfulness-based trail-running retreat that incorporates “awareness-through-movement,” the retreats follow the practice of the Feldenkrais method.
The four owners, Anthony and Reneè Duricy and Harald and Devon Kasper, have background and experience as trail runners themselves.
They are certified Feldenkrais practitioners, involved in therapy work, including physical therapy, and mindfulness coaches.
Elevated Retreats Co. is at 421 E. Second St.
To contact the business, call 719-398-0217 or visit elevatedretreatsco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.