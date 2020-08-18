Owen Cooper De Voy will celebrate his first birthday Aug. 18, 2020.
He was born Aug. 18, 2019 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
His grandparents are Ron and Nancy De Voy of Winter Park and Peggy Gutting of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Great-grandparent is C.J. La Cross of Sussex, Wisconsin.
