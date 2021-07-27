“Climate Change and Our Food Systems” will be the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science online program from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Dr. Cindy Parker will present “Our Food Systems: Moving from Climate Change Problems to Climate Change Solutions – and Getting Healthier Along the Way.”
The talk will briefly review the history and current status of our food systems, including their effects on climate change and our health, a press release stated.
The program will look at how the effects of climate change on food systems have already contributed to hardship and migration around the world.
Parker will focus on which specific foods and practices currently contribute the most to climate change and discuss alternatives that are better for human health and cause fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
She received her medical doctor degree from the University of Arizona and practiced family medicine in New Mexico and Alaska.
Realizing that she wanted to keep people healthy, she did a second residency in public health and preventive medicine at Johns-Hopkins University, earning a master’s degree in public health with a focus on the health impacts of climate change before joining the faculty at Johns-Hopkins.
Recently retired, Parker said she loves living in this gorgeous place, hiking, biking and gardening, she and still teaches the occasional course in climate change and health.
The program is available on the Humanist website, centralcoloradohumanists.org, or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85117051869?pwd=bWU5ZW5xd1lyVE53VFA0ZVZBWHptUT09.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation features a science topic understandable by both scientists and nonscientists.
A question-and-answer period follows the program. Archives of past programs are available on the Humanist website.
