Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Corned beef sandwich on rye with Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, a banana and roasted unsalted peanuts.
Thursday: Hungarian goulash, California vegetable medley, green peas, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Roast chicken with broth, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich and roasted squash.
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito and mixed peppers.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets and roasted vegetables.
Monday: Chicken fajita and corn.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito.
Wednesday: Pizza.
Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Monday: Chicken à la king.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Philly cheese steak burger.
Wednesday: Pork green chili quesadilla.
Thursday: Ground beef and broccoli on rice.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.