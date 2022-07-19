Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery or before 9:30 a.m. on meal days for reservations for grab-and-go meals served at Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
Menus
Today: California vegetable bake, spinach salad with egg and light Italian dressing, pear, citrus cup, oatmeal raisin cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers, chopped spinach with malt vinegar, applesauce cake and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Kielbasa, parsley buttered new potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked acorn squash and pineapple and mandarin orange compote.
