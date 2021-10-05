The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn in the Deer Haven area, approximately 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road and west of CR 69 in northern Fremont County.
A prescribed burn will also occur at Waugh Mountain, approximately 26 miles northwest of Cañon City and 20 miles northeast of Salida, 2 miles south of Fremont CR 2.
Implementation of both prescribed fire projects is expected to take place between October and April, depending on favorable weather and fuel moisture conditions.
Approximately 107 acres of BLM-managed land will be treated as part of the Deer Haven prescribed burn and 28 acres as part of the Waugh Mountain prescribed burn to reduce accumulated hazardous fuel and improve wildlife habitat.
Smoke from the prescribed burns will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day.
With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.
Firefighters will be on scene throughout the burn.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. For more information, visit the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
