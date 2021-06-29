Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset today in honor of Gordon Beesley, a veteran of the Arvada Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.
A private ceremony for Beesley will take place at 10 a.m. today at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.
