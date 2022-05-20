Billie Jean “Penny” Pearson, 93, of Salida died April 26, 2022, at Belmont Lodge Care Center of Pueblo, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Aug. 11, 1928, in Diboll, Texas, the eldest child of Otis Hamilton Cooke and Lelia Augusta Christian.
Like many older siblings growing up during the Depression she helped care for her brother and sisters.
In the late 1940s she moved to Denver and began her job at the phone company as a telephone operator from 1949-1951.
A few years later she met her husband, Earl Douglas “Whitey” Pearson.
The two remained in Denver with their three children until 1968, when they moved to Chalk Cliff Canyon in Nathrop.
The couple lived there until 1990 when they moved to Salida.
The family became active members of Buena Vista Church of Christ and later Mountain View Church of Christ.
Friends and family said she was loved very much and was known to help others whenever she could.
Mrs. Pearson enjoyed spending her time working in her gardens or painting.
Friends and family said although she would tell you that her work was mediocre she was known for her beautiful landscapes and paintings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 13 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons, John Pearson of Pennsylvania and David Pearson of Indiana; daughter, Patricia Tucker of Salida; brother Otis Lee “Buddy” Cooke of Texas; sisters Laurie Oder of Texas and Melodie Peveto of Indiana; nine grandchildren; more than six great-grandchildren; and more than two great-great-grandchildren.
A small memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. May 27, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery, where Mrs. Pearson will be laid to rest alongside her husband, who died in February 2000.
The service will be followed by a small reception at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to research for a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.