Salida Community Center will hold a food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Community Center, 305 F. St.
The Salida Community Center will coordinate The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) administered by Care and Share of Colorado Springs.
TEFAP is a federal program that provides people living on low income with extra food each month at no cost.
The income eligibility is based on current income.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no papers need to be signed; however, participants will be asked name, address and number of people in the household.
Participants are asked to remain in their cars and food will be delivered to them.
Volunteers will direct traffic and volunteers will be standing in front of the Salida Community Center building at 305 F. St.
Cars will be allowed to pull forward and pull up in front of the building as soon as the cars in front are loaded and have pulled out.
Organizers are asking for patience so that we can keep everyone safe.
