Lady Spartans fall to undefeated Lamar

The Lady Spartans’ volleyball team fought hard against the Lamar Lady Thunder during their home game Saturday. They lost all three sets, but were happy to have played well against a formidable opponent. The Lamar Thunder has a 7-0 win rate this season and is ranked third in the Colorado 3A division, 19th in state.
The loss puts Salida at 4-6 overall and 1-2 in league play.
The teams started out evenly matched in the first set, battling back and forth. In the middle of the set, the Lady Thunder pulled ahead, leading by 7-8 points for the rest of the game, which finished at 25-16.
The second set played similar to the first, with Lamar scoring first but Salida staying close on their heels for the first half of the set, before they fell behind. The second set ended at 25-14 in favor of the Thunder.
During the third set, the teams were well matched during the first few minutes, with the Spartans edging into the lead. Lamar reached them at 7-7, however, and once the upper hand was gained, their grasp didn’t loosen. Lamar won the third match 25-9.
“It was fun, I enjoyed the thrill of it,” sophomore Trinity Bertolino said. “We knew they were a good team, but I didn’t think much of it. I think that’s the best game we’ve played as a team,” she added.
“For losing I feel pretty good,” senior Aubree Ediger said. “The other team was better, but it was fun. We try to go in thinking it’s a faceless opponent. We go in confident and we’ll have fun.”
“That’s an incredible team on the other side of the net,” coach Kristi Spanier said. “I thought we had some people who played really well. The team had energy, they fought every point, and they passed phenomenally.”
She said this was the most error free game the Spartans have played all year.
Spanier was particularly impressed by the performances of senior Skylar Margos, who made 7 digs, and Bertolino who made 2 blocks and 3 kills.
Junior Elise Tanner made 2 kills, sophomore Cece Lengerich made 5 digs, junior Kate Young made 5 digs and senior Laurin Collins made 4 digs.
The Lady Spartans’ next game will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, going up against the Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs (7-6, 2-2) on the road.
