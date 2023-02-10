Due to increasing overdose rates in Chaffee County and the state as a whole, Chaffee County Public Health announced it will provide overdose awareness and prevention training to local bars, restaurants and music venues.
From 2020-2021, Colorado saw 3,358 overdose deaths as well as an increase in nonfatal overdoses. In 2021-2022 six overdose deaths occurred in Chaffee County, the department reported in a press release.
According to local emergency medical services, Narcan was administered as a response to an overdose 18 times in 2021-2022. Unreported administration of Narcan in Chaffee County is also highly likely to have occurred, as individuals often do not call emergency medical personnel when overdose occurs.
Narcan, or naloxone, is a drug that is used to reverse opioid overdose, and it is typically administered as a nasal spray. Any trained community member can administer Narcan.
The Narcan training that Public Health will provide aims to better equip service industry workers and the general public to respond to a potential overdose. The main priority of the training is to educate and explain the signs of an overdose, the importance of promptly notifying emergency medical services and then administering Narcan while waiting for EMS to arrive at the scene.
“Narcan is a lifesaving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids – including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications – when given in time,” Abigail Smedly, a registered nurse at Chaffee Community Clinic, said.
“Studies have shown that in many situations bystanders were present during an overdose. With the right tools – such as Narcan and the associated training – those bystanders can possibly prevent an overdose death,” Smedly said.
Over the next few weeks Chaffee County Public Health will contact local venues, bars and restaurants to best determine their needs and offer training if desired. The department will also offer more public training for interested community members in the upcoming months.
