Humanities scholar and historical re-enactor Clay S. Jenkinson will portray, in character and in costume, the war hero, explorer, scientist and visionary John Wesley Powell in a presentation at 3 p.m. June 25 at Salida SteamPlant, which will also be livestreamed.
Sponsored by the Central Colorado Humanists, the event is a fundraiser for the group’s scholarship fund, according to a press release.
In-house tickets are sold out. Livestreamed tickets may be purchased at the SteamPlant or its website, https://salidasteamplant.com, for $15.
Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St. in Salida, and the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista, will livestream the event. Donations to the Humanists scholarship fund will be accepted at both locations.
Powell is famous for the 1869 Powell Geographic Expedition, a three-month river trip down the Green and Colorado rivers that included the first passage through the Grand Canyon, which Powell named. Powell and nine men left Green River, Wyoming, in four wooden boats to begin the journey.
The one-armed Civil War veteran climbed cliffs, took scientific measurements and made maps. His expeditions filled in one of the last remaining blank spots on the map of the United States, and he is responsible for geological surveying techniques still used today.
Powell was also director of the Bureau of Ethnology at the Smithsonian Institute, where he documented the disappearing languages of Native Americans. He was the first director of the U.S. Geological Survey and was concerned about the protection of waterways of the West.
Jenkinson will perform in interactive Chautauqua format, opening with a monologue in character then opening the floor to questions from the audience. Finally, Jenkinson will come out of character to take questions as himself, a humanities scholar.
