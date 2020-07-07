Children from western Fremont and southern Chaffee counties, including Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale, Swissvale, Salida, Poncha Springs, Maysville and Nathrop are asked to draw their favorite summer weather and send them to The Mountain Mail.
Since the early closure of school buildings, we have used almost all of the pictures that had been sent by teachers at Longfellow Elementary School and Cotopaxi Elementary School on our weather reports.
We need pictures from kids 4-12 of their favorite summer weather or summer time activities in sunshine, wind and rain.
Pictures should be on a horizontal 8½ x 11 inch piece of paper and may be in pencil, colored pencil, crayon or marker.
Please include the child’s name and age or grade and what school they attend.
We also welcome pictures by homeschoolers and visitors with a connection in the area.
Drop off pictures at The Mountain Mail office, 125 E. Second St. during office hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or scan them and email them to staff@themountainmail.com.
