Gale Elaine Shaw, 83, of Buena Vista died June 3, 2023 at her home.
She was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Cecil and Phyllis Patterson.
She lived in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania her entire childhood, graduating from Lake Ariel Consolidated High School in 1957.
She then moved to New Jersey to attend the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School.
Her first professional job was in New York City at ABC Television where she eventually became the secretary to the president of the network.
While in New York City she met ABC lawyer Steve Shaw at the famous Toots Shor bar where she was mingling with coworkers.
After a short courtship, the couple married March 30, 1963, in Lake Ariel.
They were married for almost 54 years at the time of Mr. Shaw’s death in 2017.
The Shaws moved to his home state of Oklahoma shortly after their marriage to start a business. They had their two daughters while living in Oklahoma City.
Other residences throughout the years included Durango, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Steamboat Springs and Colorado Springs before building their dream home in 1998 in Buena Vista, on land that had been in Mr. Shaw’s family for decades.
Mrs. Shaw had many hobbies, including reading books from her extensive home library, tap dancing with the Heart and Sole Tappers group in Buena Vista, aerobics at the local community center, playing card games like Uno and gin rummy, watching birds outside her house and playing piano.
She loved listening to music, especially when Elvis, Neil Diamond, Anne Murray or Barry Manilow was playing.
She was a lifelong fan of monster movies and enjoyed watching “The Walking Dead” with her teenage grandson in her later years.
Although she loved Buena Vista, she enjoyed trips to Denver to visit her daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren.
While in Denver, she loved to visit art museums and see shows at the Performing Arts Complex or at a movie theater. She was a diehard OU Sooners football fan, never missing a game on TV.
She was thrilled when her favorite OU quarterback, Jalen Hurts, went to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.
She volunteered her time as secretary of the Chaffee County Republican Women’s group and as the “cat lady” at Ark-Valley Humane Society.
She was passionate about preventing animal abuse and in her last days said that friends
and family could honor her by donating their time or resources to a local animal shelter or to the
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Shaw and Karen (Greg) Kitto of Denver; grandchildren Cullyn Shaw, Evi Hager, Landon Kitto and Mallory Kitto of Denver; brother, Gary (Elisa) Patterson of Azusa, California; brother-in-law, Joe (Gina) Shaw of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces, Romy (Tim) Keegan and Rachel (Joel) Sanchez of Albuquerque, and her aunt Ellie Green of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 5, 2023, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
