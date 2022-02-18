Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association will give away hockey equipment to youth at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Long Lake, near Frantz Lake.
A variety of hockey gear, including pants, shoulder pads, elbow pads and gloves, but no skates, will be provided, according to a press release. Gear is available in a number of sizes for youth ages 5 and older.
A limited supply of gear will be given away, and the event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
