Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative lead forester Andy Lerch will lead an interpretive hike through areas just above Monarch Park were the Collaborative and U.S. Forest Service have conducted fire mitigation work.
The event is 8:30 a.m. to noon April 17.
The hike will take hikers up close and personal with the widespread impacts of the spruce beetle and explore forestry work that the Collaborative and USFS are using to address these problems.
Hikers will learn how this collaboration aims to reduce large scale wildfire and protect local water sources.
The Collaborative is a Salida based non-profit organization that serves Arkansas River Basin communities by addressing locally-identified watershed issues for economic, ecological and social benefit. Learn more about what they do at www.arkcollaborative.org.
Pre-registration is required. Go to: https://garna.org/calendar/hikemonarchpass/ to register. Program tickets are $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
