The Lady Spartans’ tennis team is 4-0 this year when it comes to having canceled matches, after its latest cancellation occurred Monday.
Pueblo West was scheduled to play at 3 p.m. in Salida, but Salida coach Josh Bechtel said the Pueblo West transportation program decided the weather was too bad to make the drive. The forecast for Salida called for some wind and rain.
Bechtel said his team went ahead and practiced, and while it was cold, they were able to play.
Pueblo West rescheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, which means the Lady Spartans will play three matches in three days this week. They are also scheduled to play Colorado Springs Christian School at 3 p.m. Thursday and La Junta at 1 p.m. Friday, both at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.