Salida High School Band’s fall concert is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will feature the school’s concert and jazz bands.
In addition, Western Colorado University’s jazz professor and jazz band director, Dr. Robert Barrett will perform as a guest soloist. He will play a piece he wrote.
The concert will be in the Salida High School Auditorium.
Also at Salida High School, the middle and high school choirs will perform during the “Night of Musical Theatre” at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Medleys from “Hamilton,” “Phantom of the Opera” and Les Miserable’s” will be sung.
These will be the school’s first indoor concerts since March 2020. The schools ask that concert-goers bring masks.
