Luigi Belmonte, 87, of Salida died June 17, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Nov. 19, 1935, in Santa Maria Le Grotte, Italy, to Simone and Mafalda Belmonte, where he grew up and operated a local market.
In 1968 Mr. Belmonte moved to the United States to marry Lena Taverna, who had also migrated to the U.S. from Italy in 1963. They were married in Salida on Oct. 26, 1968, and began their lives together raising five boys.
His first job in the U.S. was working for the railroad building train tracks. He later worked for Greenberg’s Furniture, where he was employed for 26 years.
Mr. Belmonte enjoyed making homemade Italian wine, cheese, spaghetti sauce and sausage. He was passionate about gardening and tending to his beautiful green lawn and fruit trees.
Most summer evenings you could catch him sitting outside on the front porch, water hose in hand watching the cars go by.
He liked classic cars and took pleasure in driving his Lincoln and Cadillac around town.
He looked forward to family dinners and gatherings, where he enjoyed spending time with family and sharing stories of his youth in the old country. Family and friends said those stories and the time spent with him will be cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tonino, Guido and Raffaele, all of Italy.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Sam (Keli) of Wiggins, Tony (Kim) of Nathrop, John (Starr) of Salida, Mike (Brenda) of Cañon City and Carmelo (Jennifer) of Salida; sisters, Triesta Belmonte and Lorreta Bertolotti, both of Italy; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. July 29, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida, with a luncheon to follow at the Salida Elks Lodge.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.