The death of Dr. William “Bill” Mehos has saddened those who worked with him over the years as well as his patients and family. He treated three generations of many local families over the years and brought thousands of local residents into this world.
When he retired in 2003 after more than 40 years of practice it was with “mixed emotions.”
“I’m in good health and I feel like I could do this forever,” he said, “but I think it’s the right time.”
Funeral services for Mehos will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida.
Even after his retirement he continued to serve his community on the Salida Hospital District board of directors, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation and in other aspects of the community, mostly dealing with healthcare.
Friends and family expressed their thoughts on “Dr. Bill” at his passing.
Tibor “Ted” Sarai came to Salida in July 1961 and was interviewed for a position as a radiological technologist by Mehos and other practicing physicians at what was then the Denver and Rio Grande Hospital. He was hired and in later years became head of the histology department at Salida Hospital and then Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. (The hospital went through three name changes over the years.)
“I started working with Dr. Mehos and the others, and he was a wonderful person to work with,” Sarai said. “I really enjoyed working with him and enjoyed his friendship. We remained friends long after we both retired. He was helpful to a lot of people. I remember him making house calls and seeing patients on Saturdays and Sundays. The doctors worked as a team then, starting at about 6 a.m. with rounds and working into the evening. They were extremely dedicated to the community.”
Barbara (Williams) Allender was an operating room nurse at Salida Hospital from 1958 to 1972 and worked with Dr. Mehos in surgery.
“I worked with him almost every day for 13 years,” she said. “He was even tempered and we had a mutual respect for each other. Through all those years that was maintained, even when we were both retired and he came to Walmart when I was working there.”
Kay Bill said, “He was a wonderful person and a wonderful doctor. I’ve known him for 62 years. He delivered my daughter, Susan, and we were friends thereafter. He also married my cousin, Linda (Hagerman), and we were more like sisters. We did family and couples things together and had wonderful times until she passed away in 2017. He was a very caring man.”
Kimla Robinson said, “Dr. Mehos was one of my best friends. We knew each other through the hospital foundation in which he served as vice chair when I was the HRRMC Foundation director. He was a mentor who became my friend. He was such a supporter of our fundraising efforts. Our friendship is one that comes once in a lifetime.
“He was a beloved doctor to this community whose patients remember his caring nature and devotion to their well-being. He loved to share stories of growing up in Salida, was a huge sports fan and could remember scores from games from years ago. He loved being a physician, but mostly loved his family, which included his sweet dogs. To me, he was one in a million and I will miss him terribly.”
Dr. Tom Sandell said, “Dr. Mehos was a very good general practitioner back in the days when it was truly general practice. He was always kind, polite and personal and you couldn’t ask for much more as your doctor. I came to Salida right after I got out of the Army and had Thanksgiving dinner with my brother and his family. Dr. Mehos was taking care of them. I had dinner with the two families, Dr. Mehos and Dr. Leonardi, and they invited me to join them. That was the best thing that ever happened to me. It was a pleasant practice with the three of us. We got along well together.”
Sharon Ferrier became a patient when she moved to Salida from Leadville in the late 1970s with two young daughters, one of whom was an infant with pulmonary hypertension.
“I needed a doctor,” she said, “and Dr. Mehos didn’t hesitate to take her on as a patient, working with the doctors at the University of Colorado because of her special needs. He took care of my family for three generations and delivered two of my grandchildren. I will always appreciate his kindness and consideration.’’
The Mehos family said they are thankful for all those who have already offered their support and condolences.
“We thank the kind staff at Columbine Manor who assisted him in his last months,” his family said. “He loved his family, friends and patients. Talking about them always brought a big smile to his face, a smile as big as his heart. He touched many lives in the Salida community and beyond. He loved to wish his family ‘kalo taxithi,’ which means ‘safe travels’ in Greek. We wish him the same.”
