Equity markets wrapped up the first day of the holiday-shortened week mixed, helped by optimism over the economic reopening and infrastructure bill negotiations and held back by poor technology and health care sector performance.
Global stocks and commodities are broadly higher, as are bond yields, with the 10-year rate back above 1.6 percent.
The energy, materials, financials and industrials sectors led today while utilities technology and health care are lagged, indicating a cyclical tone underpinning Tuesday’s trading.
In its latest quarterly update, the OECD raised its growth outlook for the global economy, forecasting growth of 5.8 percent this year, which would be the strongest gross domestic product gain in nearly 50 years.
It expects faster growth in the U.S., China and the Eurozone, while also noting expectations for emerging economies to lag behind in the rebound as wealthy countries are better positioned to return to pre-pandemic per capita output much more quickly.
This is largely consistent with our view that the U.S. is leading the recovery while international markets will gain footing later in 2021.
The OECD also noted that the uptick in inflation is not expected to be sustained, which aligns with the Fed’s view.
We expect this tension between strong GDP growth and rising inflation to be the central theme for the markets as we advance.
The market’s focus will move squarely to jobs this week, with the May employment report due Friday.
Consensus expectations are centered around 650,000 new payrolls for the month, though we think there is a lot of noise in the current job growth readings given the burgeoning reopening conditions and ongoing fiscal aid. Nevertheless, we think the labor market is poised to improve through this year, representing the backbone of the ongoing expansion.
Particular focus is likely to be on the labor force participation rate in this report, as this will provide fresh insight into how quickly workers are returning to the workforce.
This will remain a key measure given the economy is still down several million jobs from early 2020 while at the same time there are many signs of labor shortages across the country.
The price of crude oil was up $1.63 or 2.46 percent at $67.95 and the spot price of gold was down $4 or -0.18 percent to $1,901.80.
