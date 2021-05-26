Coloradans who have gotten or plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination, stand a chance of winning some cool cash from the state.
In an effort to get even more Coloradans vaccinated Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing a press release stated.
The drawing offers a chance for vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million.
Each week, for five weeks, one winner will be selected.
Winners will be announced on June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25, with the final winner being announced on July 7.
Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7.
The public health initiative is being hosted in partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue, Colorado Lottery, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Polis said, “I hope this exciting public health initiative encourages even more Coloradans to get vaccinated now, and for those who have already taken this important step, you’re already eligible to win the big prize. This isn’t just about the money, but about getting more Coloradans the protection they need from this deadly virus so we can put this pandemic behind us and power the Colorado comeback.”
The prize money is being paid for with federal funds given to the state of Colorado to increase vaccine uptake.
To be eligible to win, a person must:
• Live in Colorado.
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Not be an administrator of the Colorado Immunization Information System, a Colorado Lottery employee conducting the drawing, an auditor certifying the drawing, the Governor of the State of Colorado, the Lt. Governor of the State of Colorado or the Senior Director of the Colorado Lottery.
• Have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
• Have not already won.
• Have signed and submitted all required documentation and releases as part of the claims process by the deadlines identified in the drawing procedures.
