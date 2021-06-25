QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: Peaches and COVID: Should I or shouldn’t I go and hand pick peaches in Mesa County this season?
ANSWER: I often get asked about travel precautions in-state, across the country and even internationally. Let’s start within the state. I recently came across a newspaper article that Mesa County, where Grand Junction is located, is experiencing an uptick in cases of the Delta variant. This variant, previously known as the India Variant, is quite concerning because it is 50 percent more transmissible and causes more severe cases of COVID-19, translating to more hospitalizations, more ICU stays and more deaths.
There were about 290 cases of this Delta variant reported in Mesa County as of June 22. If you would like to check on reported cases for yourselves, go to https://COVID19.colorado.gov/data and look for “variants by county” toward the bottom of the page. The Delta variant is listed under its original name, B.1.617.2. Similar information is available for other states on their COVID-19 data information websites, called “dashboards.” It might not be easy to find but it is worth the effort if you are traveling to that state.
So back to picking peaches: Both doses of one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) are about 90 percent effective against the Delta variant. So if you got both your doses, you are in very good shape and can safely go and pick as many peaches as you like. If you got only one dose of vaccine, then you are only 33 percent protected according to the British Public Health Study in May. It might be time to consider getting that second shot and waiting two weeks to reach full vaccination coverage.
QUESTION: But what if one of your group has medical complications, or is immunocompromised, or simply has not been vaccinated?
ANSWER: In any of those cases, I urge you to err on the side of caution and skip the excursion and pick up those wonderful peaches at the farmers market in Alpine Park on Saturday.
QUESTION: So what does picking peaches have to do with other travel plans?
ANSWER: I bring up this as an example of travel and safety. If you and the family are heading someplace and have flexibility about where you go, find a place that has lower positivity rates and lower variant rates. And, of course, get fully vaccinated. But what if you have no choice and have to go to a place with a high positivity rate and a worrisome rate of variants? If you are fully vaccinated I would recommend still masking and keeping to the 6 feet of social distancing rule, as well as eating outdoors and not socializing with anyone who is medically fragile or immunocompromised.
QUESTION: Can you tell me more about travel in general?
ANSWER: I will break down travel by plane, car, hotels and restaurants.
Travel by plane: First I will stress that cases from air travel are actually quite low, especially since mandatory masking went into effect last year, even though most airlines are now filling as many seats as possible. In addition, airplanes have constant air circulating and filtering, making inside the plane a relatively safe place to be despite its close confines. It is the actual airport that can be the most worrisome. I would endeavor to keep my distance from others, not knowing if they are vaccinated or not. Remember, if you are vaccinated, you are very protected, but it cannot hurt to still be as careful as possible, especially in the boarding area where people tend to congregate. The biggest concern inside the plane might be the lavatory. The virus can be passed in feces so it would be best to wait a minute or two before entering after the last person has flushed. And those lavatories are very small and poorly ventilated, the very best type of place for the virus to spread. With these precautions, however, it should be safe to travel by plane.
Hotels: If you can stay in a place that has windows that open, even a few inches for fresh air, that is the way to go. For extra protection, put a mask back on while checking in and wear one in the elevators, stairwells and hallways.
Restaurants: Eat outside if you can.
International travel: This is a mixed bag of guidance. Check the U.S. State Department website. Also check the specific country you are going to both for their positivity and variant rates. Find out if the country requires you to be vaccinated and if they require a negative COVID test within say 72 or 48 hours prior to departure. Proof of vaccination may be the original card or a photo of the card. Currently the USA requires you to have the same for re-entering from that country. Do you know how to get the required re-entry test from the country you are going to be visiting?
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
