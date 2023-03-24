Salida School District will begin accepting registrations for the 2023-2024 school year April 3.
Parents and guardians of students new to Salida School District who will be in kindergarten-12th grade can register students at www.salidaschools.com.
Students already enrolled in their final year of preschool through 11th grade in the district will automatically be rolled into the next grade, according to a press release.
Salida schools will accept students from other school districts on a space- and staff-available basis.
Students living outside of district boundaries must apply for nonresident authorization to the school of their choice.
After completing and submitting an online enrollment, a link to the out-of-district application will be sent.
Children entering kindergarten in August must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1.
All students new to Salida schools will need a copy of their birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency and a completed enrollment packet to finalize the registration process.
For additional information contact Kim LeTourneau at 719-530-5225 or kletourneau@salidaschools.org.
