Mountain Heritage Park dedication set for Monday

A new venue for visitors and locals to learn more about the natural and human history of the area surrounding Salida will be officially dedicated Monday.
A celebration to officially open Mountain Heritage Park will take place from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the park site on Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain.
Special guest for the ceremony will be Roland McCook of the Ute Tribe.
Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will present an Agents of Discovery Mission that uses a mobile app geolocated to Mountain Heritage Park to teach about the history of Chipeta, wife to Chief Ouray, and an important Native American historical figure who served as an advisor and “was a critical participant in the politics between indigenous residents and white settlers.”
GARNA will also present Nuu-ciu Strong, a curriculum resource bin for educators to use to support teaching the history, culture and present lives of the Ute people whose ancestral homelands include the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The site of the park is the valley overlook on the flank of Tenderfoot Mountain.
The park has been a multiyear project funded by Get Outside Colorado, the Salida Parks and Recreation Department and Chipeta Mountain Project, which also managed construction and installation of the park, a press release stated.
Contributing to the financial support have been donations from businesses and individuals in the community, as well as significant amounts of in-kind donations and volunteer labor.
The park will feature a central kiosk and three interpretive “peak view pavilions” with informational panels describing the mountains, their human and natural history and modern recreation and culture.
A garden featuring native xeric flora will give visitors an idea of what plants are native to the area.
The park is intended to “highlight and celebrate the rich cultural and natural history of Salida’s mountain heritage and become a gathering place of rest, reflection and connection with commanding views of two distinct mountain ranges that have shaped the history and culture of Salida and south central Colorado for generations.”
Craig Nielson, Chipeta Mountain Project guide and Mountain Heritage Park project manager, said the park “celebrates the rich cultural and natural history of our mountain community and the original inhabitants of the valley for more than 500 years, the Ute people.”
Because of limited parking, attendees are encouraged to carpool to the site or make the hike or bike ride up Spiral Drive.
Organizers also request that dogs be kept on a leash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.