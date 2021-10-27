A bike rider died late Tuesday afternoon at the downtown Salida Skatepark as a result of injuries incurred while doing an aerial trick, a Salida Police Department press release reported.
Glenn Ott, 18, of Salida, was riding a bicycle in the skatepark bowl when he attempted a maneuver up into the air and fell directly on his head causing major head trauma.
He was not wearing a helmet nor other safety gear at the time.
A caller to Chaffee County Dispatch requested an immediate EMS response and then the call was disconnected.
Chaffee County EMS, Salida Fire Department, and the Salida Police Department were dispatched to the scene.
Due to the proximity of the headquarters of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, staff there responded quickly and began CPR with the person who initially called for assistance.
When other first responders arrived on scene, they continued CPR for an additional 10 minutes.
Due to the severity of the injury, those on scene were unable to regain a pulse.
A subsequent investigation was started by Salida Police.
“The Salida Police Department and the City of Salida extend their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson stated in a press release.
“Salida is a close-knit community, and we are incredibly saddened by the accident that took the life of a young resident today,”
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said Ott has family in the Howard and Cotopaxi area.
He was a 2021 graduate of Cotopaxi High School.
An autopsy to determine final cause of death is planned for Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Graf speculated cause of death would be found to be blunt force trauma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.