The City of Salida announced that Chaffee County will manage vital records requests instead of the city, effective immediately.
Appointments for requesting certified birth or death certificates may be made at https://ChaffeeCountyVitalRecords.rsvpify.com or by calling 719-539-4501 during regular business hours.
Public Health will not accept public walk-ins at this time, a press release stated.
Vital record appointments will be available from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays.
Current and valid identification and proof of relationship are required. Details of acceptable identification and relationship proof can be found on the application forms at www.chaffeecounty.org under public health or at the Public Health Department office at 448 E. First St., Suite 137.
Certificates can be ordered online by using the secure email portal at https://securemail.state.co.us/ and send requests to hrussell@chaffeecounty.org.
Do not email personal information without using the secure state email portal.
Customers who need to make corrections to their record or report lost or stolen certificates should visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Vital Records page at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/vitalrecords.
Chaffee County marriage and divorce records are available through the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or call 719-539-4004.
For questions concerning the Vital Records Program, call 719-539-4510 or email hrussell@chaffeecounty.org.
