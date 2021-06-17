Chamber Corner – Salida River Adventures

Salida River Adventures recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The river outfitter company features rafting, float fishing and overnight adventures.
The company features rafting trips through Browns Canyon and the Numbers as well as family-friendly float trips through Salida.
Float fishing trips are full- or half-day trips.
For more information or to schedule a trip, visit salidariveradventures.com or call 719-626-1350.
