Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze made a public statement following Judge Ramsey Lama’s dismissal of all charges without prejudice against 54 year old Barry Lee Morphew.
Morphew was accused of first degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his 49 year old wife Suzanne two years ago.
11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley filed a motion to dismiss all charges Morphew Tuesday.
“As an on-going, active investigation, we will not share additional information at this time,” Spezze wrote in a press release.
“The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office maintains its commitment to this case and will continue to work tirelessly to find the body of Suzanne Morphew.
“While we are disappointed in the delay of the proceedings, we remain unwavering in our commitment to this investigation and the ultimate prosecution of Mr. Morphew.
“I stand behind the strong work of the investigators within the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the many law enforcement agencies involved and the strong case we have built.
“Above all else, we remain dedicated to seeking justice for Suzanne and her family.”
Spezze followed up with a statement that the sheriff’s office will not address questions or issue additional comment on the Morphew case dismissal at this time.
The sheriff’s office will issue updates as relevant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.