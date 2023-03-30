Roy and Mary Webb of Salida recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married March 18, 1973, in a ceremony near Chalk Creek.
They celebrated their golden anniversary at Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs over the weekend of March 18-19 with high tea, dinner and overnight accommodations.
The family participated in an “Irish Pot o’ Gold” whodunnit after-dinner mystery and scavenger hunt that took them to the top of a mountain overlooking the castle estate.
Among those helping the Webbs celebrate were Sarah Edmonds, Tim Edmonds and their children Maisie and Kailee; Tim Webb, Thumy Webb, Jeremiah Webb; Bobbi Webb and their children Brody and Cooper; and Joshua Webb.
All traveled long distances to share in the celebration and share memories.
