Musicians and songwriters Moors & McCumber will perform Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-moors-mccumber-tickets-164188005745.
“Survival,” produced by Patrick Conway of Austin, Texas is the seventh studio recording for Moors & McCumber.
Recorded at Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in Wimberley, Texas, “Survival” features 10 original songs written and performed by Moors & McCumber.
The album showcases the songwriting, singing and playing of James Moors and Kort McCumber. Additional musicians who played on the record include Patrick Conway, Dees Stribling, Erin Ivey, Katie Marie (all from Austin), Tom Delany (County Kerry, Ireland) and The Fiddle Case (County Clare, Ireland).
According to a press release, Moors & McCumber are “incredibly talented multi-instrumentalists, dedicated performers, prolific songwriters, and gifted and expressive vocalists.”
Moors (vocals, guitars, ukulele, mandolin and Irish bouzouki) is from Superior, Wisconsin, and McCumber (vocals, keys, cello, guitars, Irish tenor banjo, Irish bouzouki, fiddle, mandolin, accordion, harmonica, upright and electric bass) is from Gold Hill.
Borrowing from rock, pop, blues, folk and world music, they embrace a bigger sound than most duos, switching up instruments on almost every song to create catchy melodies described as “big, bright and electrifying to watch live.”
