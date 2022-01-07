A message from the Chaffee County Emergency Notification System went out to Chaffee County residents Friday morning urging people to take extra precautions to slow the spread of what is proving to be a very transmissible variant of COVID-19.
The message stated Chaffee County is experiencing “an alarming surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant,” and at least 1 in 10 people in Colorado is infectious.
Community members were asked to help slow the spread of the more transmissible virus to protect the local healthcare system and essential emergency services.
In order to do that, Chaffee County Public Health encourages people to:
• Wear a mask in indoor public places.
• Stay home when even mildly sick.
• Choose to hold virtual meetings, events, and activities for the next couple of weeks.
These steps “will help reduce the impact that omicron is having on our county,” the message stated.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom stated in a related press release, “As expected, omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, and coupled with holiday behavior, we are experiencing unprecedented incidence across the nation, state, and county.”
“This surge was expected” she said.
By Friday afternoon, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by CCPH, bringing the case count for the first week in January to 196.
