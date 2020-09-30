Run Through Time set for Oct. 11

Organizers have reset the date for the 15th annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half marathon and two-mile fun run to Oct. 11 because of pandemic precautions back in March, the event’s usual date.
“We greatly appreciate the community’s support and involvement every year, and to the Chaffee County Department of Public Health and all permitting agencies in allowing this event to take place on its rescheduled date,” said race director Kristy Falcon.
While all trails and roads will remain open on race day, they will be busy from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with roughly 200-250 runners out on course.
Competitors will run on trails and roads including Sweet Dreams, Frontside, Lil’ Rattler, Backbone, North Backbone, Dude Abides, Pauli, Hooligan, Cottonwood, lower Uncle Nazty, Upper Sand Dunes, Prospector, CR 173, CR 175, CR 177, CR 176, and FSR 181.
In addition to the race’s date getting pushed back, the field sizes for the races were also reduced by roughly 50 percent.
Spots are still available in both the marathon and half marathon. Registration is online at ChaffeeRunning.org until noon Oct 8. There won’t be any race-day registration this year.
Registration is currently closed for the two-mile fun run as well.
Spectators are welcome out on course, but due to group size limitations, are asked to avoid congregating at the immediate start/finish areas. Spectators are also asked to maintain social distancing guidelines, and to have a face covering ready if social distancing can’t be maintained.
“This year’s event will look different than in other years, but I’m confident in the ability of all participants, volunteers and spectators to work together to uphold the COVID action plan while having a great day on the race course,” Falcon said. “Multiple running races have been held in Colorado within the past few months, showing that it’s possible to safely hold smaller endurance events such as this while maintaining COVID safety protocols. The smaller field size and the low key nature of the race this year is kind of like a throwback to when the race first started 15 years ago. I think it’s always important to support efforts in increasing health and fitness in our community, and I’m happy to be able to follow through with hosting the Run Through Time in 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.