Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will host its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 8185 Spruce St., on the Mesa.
The annual fundraiser helps funding for the group’s scholarship program, purchase of minor equipment for the hospital and HRRMC service projects, according to a press release.
HRRMC Auxiliary is a volunteer group established in the 1960s. Its members also operate the hospital gift shop and volunteer in the hospital.
For more information about the yard sale or the HRRMC Auxiliary, call HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at 719-530-2218.
