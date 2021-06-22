Salida Community Center volunteers served about 125 people Friday morning at the FIBArk street breakfast.
The menu this year included burritos, fruit, juice and coffee. This was a change from the usual pancake breakfast but easier to work with given that we are just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burritos didn’t require setting up grills in the street, and serving was easier, Paul Smith, president of Salida Community Center, said.
“We may return to pancakes next year,” Smith said. “We’ve had mixed comments. Some love the burritos. Others miss the pancakes.”
Diners could choose either vegetarian or meat burritos for $5 each.
Last year’s breakfast was not held because of the pandemic.
“We’ve had a really good response this year with the flyers that were distributed to lodging facilities,” volunteer Ben Althoff said. “We credit Vickie Sue Vigil for that. KHEN also helped, and we had a lot of volunteers to help put this together.”
Coffee was donated by Bunny and Clyde’s, Café Dawn, Brown Dog and Sacred Ground.
