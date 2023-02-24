Colorado Mountain College will offer a new course, Strategies Behind Writing and Finishing Your Book, via Zoom in eight sessions from 6-7:30 p.m. March 1-10.
Author Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer, whose books have been published by such traditional publishers as Simon & Schuster and Open Road Media, will show how to turn a writer’s work in progress into a finished book and how to market it to publishers and readers, a press release stated.
For those who are thinking about starting a book, Hornik-Beer will show how to research the various prospects for an idea, be it fiction or nonfiction.
Registration is $99 and can be found at Community-Education.ColoradoMtn.edu.
