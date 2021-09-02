Local author and licensed certified medical esthetician Pamela Good published her first book Sunday along with 11 other authors in an effort to create a world record of “most authors publishing separate books all on the same day.”
Good is working with media specialist Angel Tuccy and automation expert Melanie McSally to hit the world record, Good reported in a press release.
The program is titled Launchathon and held its kickoff party April 3. The goal is to guide participants through the publishing, marketing and automation process.
“We’ve designed a program where every participant will cross the finish line together,” said McSally. “We’ve included marketing, sales, engagement, e-commerce, affiliate marketing, data and analytics, and automation.”
Good’s book, “Good Skin Matters: Have Beautiful Skin for Life!” was released through Amazon’s self-publishing service, nationally and internationally, and hit best seller status Aug. 24.
Good owns Good Skin Matters, founded in 2002, which she was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Good said in her press release that she has continued to provide women with at-home beauty options, starting the GSM Beauty Group.
“You can create naturally beautiful skin starting from within,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.