NAMI Chaffee County will offer a free Family-to-Family Class from 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 22.
The eight-week virtual class offers the opportunity for participants to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and understanding in caring for a family member with a mental illness, a press release stated.
Preregistration is required, and Oct. 9 is the cutoff date for entering the class. The Zoom link will be provided at registration.
The class will offer an in-depth study of mental illness characteristics, treatment, coping, communication skills, problem solving, connecting with community resources and advocacy.
NAMI officials said the classes are targeted to family caregivers, close friends and other relatives of someone who lives with a serious mental illness and are taught by trained peer facilitators who have been there.
To register, or for information about other NAMI programs and support groups, contact NAMI Chaffee County at 970-823-4751, info@namichaffee.org or www.namichaffee.org.
NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for Americans affected by mental illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.