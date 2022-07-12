American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 invites all veterans – especially Korean War veterans – and their spouses to a free event to commemorate the anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which was signed July 27, 1953.
The post will honor local veterans of the conflict and provide coffee and doughnuts from 9 to 11 a.m. July 27 at the American Legion Hut, 235 10th St. in Salida.
The post outlined the history of the war in a press release, noting that the stage was set after World War II when Korea was divided into North and South Korea, administered by the Soviet Union in the north and the United States in the south.
The Korean War started in 1950 when 75,000 soldiers from the North Korean People’s Army poured across the 38th parallel, which divided Korea into North Korea (communist) and South Korea (democratic).
North Korea was supported by the Soviet Union and China, and South Korea was supported by the United Nations, primarily the United States, which sent troops shortly after the war began.
The war lasted three years with back-and-forth battles around the 38th parallel.
President Harry S. Truman and his advisers did not want a war with the USSR or China, fearing it would lead to Soviet aggression in Europe, deployment of atomic bombs and many more deaths. Gen. Douglas MacArthur disagreed, which eventually led Truman to fire MacArthur.
In July 1951, Truman and his military commanders started peace talks at Panmunjom. However, the armistice did not come about until after Stalin died in March 1953.
The armistice created a new boundary that allowed South Korea to have more territory (around 1,500 square miles) and created a 2-mile-wide “demilitarized zone” that still exists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.