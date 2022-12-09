The Colorado Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination bus is back in Chaffee County through Thursday.
The bus will be located at different sites throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day except Sunday and Monday.
Vaccines are free to the public.
The Omicron booster will be offered as well as pediatric doses for Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months and older.
The Omicron variant is the most prevalent form of COVID-19 in Colorado at the current time.
Colorado Public Health data shows about 45.8 percent of the population of Chaffee county has received one booster beyond the initial vaccination series and about 24.6 percent of the county population has received two or more boosters against COVID-19.
The departments advises, “Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and to help avoid the worst outcomes (severe illness, hospitalization and death) among those who become infected.
The vaccine bus schedule is:
Saturday – Buena Vista at the parking lot at East Main and Railroad streets.
Tuesday – Poncha Springs at the Visitors Center, 7010 U.S. 285.
Wednesday – Salida at Alpine Park on Fourth Street between E and F streets.
Thursday – Buena Vista at the parking lot at East Main and Railroad streets.
Appointments are not necessary, but preregistration is available at https://www.mobilevax.us/southeast.
Chaffee County Public Health continues to offer COVID-19 as well as other standard vaccinations, including for influenza, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-noon Fridays (except first Fridays when the clinic moves to Buena Vista) at Chaffee County Public Health offices, 448 E. First St.
Appointments are required for Chaffee County Public Health vaccinations and may be made at 719-539-4510 or health@chaffeecounty.org.
It takes two weeks for the COVID-19 vaccine to become fully effective, so Saturday is the last day for a vaccine to be effective by Christmas Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.