Trustees will hold a public hearing for a liquor license request for Poncha Market 6250 U.S. 50 at Poncha Springs regularly scheduled meeting today before they consider the matter.
The board will also be introduced to and swear in the new Poncha Springs deputy Adam Bensinger.
Short term rental requests for several Tailwind Village properties at 1102 Agate Lane, 1104 Agate Lane, 1132 E. Poncha Ave. 1025 Fooses Lane and 1116 Agate Lane tailwind village will be considered.
The board of trustees will also consider utility aerial highway crossings for Colorado Central Telecom across U.S. 285 between CR 120 and Poncha Town Center and for Charter Spectrum across U.S. 50 east of Poncha Springs lane.
Capital planning will also be discussed.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. today at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Members of the public may elect to attend in person or attend the meeting by telephone by calling 346248779 access code 83606434946 or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946.
