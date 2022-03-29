Weds., March 30
Salida
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks features Kris Shaw and special guests John Rumery and Adam Dominguez at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St. Cost is $10. Proceeds benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Thurs., March 31
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – “How to Speak Wine” at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120, provides basic and useful wine language. $20 cost per participant includes wine and supplies.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Fri., April 1
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Outlaw alt-folk group Tejon Street Corner Thieves of Colorado Springs performs at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Opening act is Free Creatures, a trio who performs “a fiercely energizing fusion of trip hop, psych rock and indie EDM with illustrious live jams.” Doors open at 7 p.m., opener is at 8 p.m., and main act is at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
4:30-6 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club hosts Friday Fish Fry, with curbside pickup only, at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Donations will fund Salida Rotary scholarships.
7-9 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Seussical the Musical,” featuring several popular Dr. Seuss books, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5-18, $10 for military and first responders at the box office or salidasteamplant.com.
7:30 p.m. – Live music by Jesh Yancey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., April 2
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary presents the Chaffee Home & Garden Show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, featuring more than 60 booths, food trucks, seminars, interactive kids’ activities and a Rotary Resale area. Admission is $3; free for kids 12 and younger.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Jerry Grannell at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts volunteer coffee at the home of Auralea Carroll, 112 Park Place. Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to learn about opportunities and the 2022 lineup. Coffee, tea and pastries will be served. 719-539-2451.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
7-9 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Seussical the Musical,” featuring several popular Dr. Seuss books, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5-18, $10 for military and first responders at the box office or salidasteamplant.com.
7:30 p.m. – Live music by Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., April 3
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary presents the Chaffee Home & Garden Show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, featuring more than 60 booths, food trucks, seminars, interactive kids’ activities and a Rotary Resale area. Admission is $3; free for kids 12 and younger.
Salida
3-5 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Seussical the Musical,” featuring several popular Dr. Seuss books, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5-18, $10 for military and first responders at the box office or salidasteamplant.com.
5-7 p.m. – KHEN and A Church present Salida’s Moth Story Slam, with “real stories from real Salidans,” at A Church, 419 D St. The event is a fundraiser for KHEN’s internship program. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salidas-moth-story-slam-tickets-262275291457.
Mon., April 4
Salida
7 p.m. – BETCH (Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing) hosts Karaoke at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St. Bar service. Proceeds go toward rental subsidies.
Tues., April 5
Leadville
6-7:30 p.m. – Author Talk with Kathleen Fitzsmmons at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features photos from the historian’s two “Leadville Then and Now” books and stories of their production.
Salida
6 p.m. – Fly Tying Night, hosted by The Next Eddy, at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
