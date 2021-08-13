The Salida Fiber Festival board is seeking volunteers to help put on the 10th annual event Sept. 10-12 in Riverside Park and at Salida SteamPlant.
Most shifts are for two hours, and volunteers can choose from a variety of opportunities, including street control during load-in, setup and take-down, information booth, beer garden, activity tent, silent auction, pop-up fashion show and fiber art exhibition, a press release stated.
Interested volunteers may sign up on the festival website, www.salidafiberfestival.com, or by emailing salidafiberfestival@gmail.com.
