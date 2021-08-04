Solvista Health announced that donors to its Regional Assessment Center for substance use, withdrawal management and mental health treatment are now eligible to receive special tax credits for their charitable contributions.
The center is a nearly 12,000-square-foot building under construction next to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, a press release stated.
The project received approval by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to be included in the Chaffee County Enterprise Zone and the tax credit opportunity.
Contributions of $250 and more to Solvista Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will qualify the donor to receive a tax credit on their Colorado income tax return, in addition to the current tax deduction available. Solvista Health worked in conjunction with the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments to be included in the program. There are 16 Enterprise Zones throughout Colorado in both urban and rural areas.
Solvista Health officials said the Regional Assessment Center will provide services that do not currently exist locally, including:
• Acute treatment – intensive, short-term treatment options for severe psychiatric emergencies and mental health challenges
• Withdrawal management – a safe, supervised treatment space to manage acute intoxication and withdrawal from alcohol and drugs.
• Crisis walk-in and respite care – a place to comfortably and safely get a break from a difficult situation while receiving support from trained specialists.
“Colorado ranks among the top nationally for alarming rates of suicide, drug and alcohol problems and unmet treatment needs. The time is now to step up and provide the help our communities need and deserve,” Brian Turner, Solvista Health CEO, said in the release. “We are building a resource our rural communities have never had before.”
Construction began in May and is expected to be complete by March.
Solvista Health is conducting a capital campaign to support the $7 million project. Tax-deductible contributions can be made by contacting Jill Anderson at 719-275-2351 or jilla@solvistahealth.org or by visiting www.solvistahealth.org.
