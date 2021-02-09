Ark-Valley Humane Society announced Monday the establishment of a “pet emergency” fund for providing life-saving veterinary care to Chaffee County pets.
The fund was established through a partnership with the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
By saving pet lives this fund celebrates and strengthens the human and animal bond, achieving AVHS’s vision of a safe and humane world for all companion animals, Amber van Leuken, Ark-Valley Humane Society executive director wrote.
Chaffee County residents whose dog or cat is faced with a life-threatening accident or illness and who need assistance with veterinarian bills may apply at https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/cpef.
Anyone can donate to the fund at the above link.
