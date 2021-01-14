Bureau of Land Management – Rocky Mountain District Fire will conduct the Mount Shavano pile burn today and Friday.
The project is located northwest of Poncha Springs, 7 miles west of Salida.
The burn will eliminate piled and cured fuels left from past fuels reduction projects. Crews will burn 500 piles on about 138 acres.
Crews are expected to begin ignitions on Thursday morning until about 3 p.m.
Crews will also burn in the same location Friday if conditions remain favorable.
Currently, there is about one foot of snow or more on the ground throughout the project area.
Wind is expected Thursday, which should aid in smoke dispersion. Cooler evening temperatures may make smoke accumulate in low-lying areas.
Smoke will be visible from U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 as well as Salida through the days of the burn.
Personnel will be on scene conducting ignitions and monitoring the piles.
