The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will reopen Monday (Dec. 7) with its normal operating hours after temporarily shutting down due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“We know how important the aquatic center is to the community,” said Sara Law, recreation coordinator. “It’s a staple of our community.”
The pool’s capacity, however, will be limited further. The pool will now be limited to 11 people swimming in the lap lanes and five people in the leisure pool per session.
After each 1 1/2 hour session, there will be a 30 minute sanitation break to clean the facility.
Reservations are also still required. People can reserve a spot in the pool at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/programs
